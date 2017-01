(NEWTOWN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One person was killed Thursday afternoon when their motorcycle crashed on Route 25 near the Reservoir Road intersection in Newtown.The heavily damaged motorcycle was found in the southbound lane.The operator was found down an embankment and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.

Newtown Police ask anyone that might have witnessed the accident to contact them at 203-426-5841.