MCC To Employ Armed Officers

(Manchester, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – On campus police at Manchester Community College will begin carrying firearms.

The school’s police force is the first community college in the in the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system to carry firearms.

This comes after the legislature passed a measure giving such schools the option to arm their police forces.

Maribel La Luz, CSCU spokeswoman, says the process was created whereby schools submit a campus overview, training requirements and a use of force policy

La Luz says Capital and Gteway Community Colleges have submitted applications to arm their police.