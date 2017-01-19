Man Admits To Heroin Distribution After Overdose Death

January 19, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: East Lyme, heroin, opioid overdoses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – An East Lyme man is facing up to two decades in prison after admitting he provided heroin to another man who fatally overdosed in a running vehicle last summer with a young child in the back seat.

The Hartford Courant reports 25-year-old Christopher Stevens pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin in New Haven federal court on Wednesday. His sentencing is scheduled for mid-April.

Federal prosecutors say authorities identified Stevens after investigating a June overdose death in East Lyme.

Authorities say Stevens met the man at his home. The man received heroin shortly before his fatal overdose.

The medical examiner’s office determined the man died from an overdose of heroin and fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid. It’s 50 times more powerful than heroin.

