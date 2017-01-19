Hartford Police Probe Suspected Fatal OD

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford Police are investigating a suspected overdose death.

A little after 6:30 this morning, officers responded to an apartment at 183 Wethersfield Avenue on a report of a 32-year-old woman unresponsive.

Ambulance crews pronounced the woman dead just before 7:00 a.m.

Police say she had a history drug use and that there was nothing suspicious about the death and no trauma found on the body.

Detectives say they found drug paraphernalia at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the woman was found by the nephew who had gone to check on his uncle’s apartment.