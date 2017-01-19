Hartford Police Probe Suspected Fatal OD

January 19, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: hartford police department, suspected overdose

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford Police are investigating a suspected overdose death.

A little after 6:30 this morning, officers responded to an apartment at 183 Wethersfield Avenue on a report of a 32-year-old woman unresponsive.

Ambulance crews pronounced the woman dead just before 7:00 a.m.

Police say she had a history drug use and that there was nothing suspicious about the death and no trauma found on the body.

Detectives say they found drug paraphernalia at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the woman was found by the nephew who had gone to check on his uncle’s apartment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
CT Business Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia