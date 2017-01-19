Discussion Of Bridgeport Fire Inspection Problem In State Supreme Court Arguments Over Fire Deaths

(CBS Connecticut) — Bridgeport fire inspectors failed to look at thousands of multi-family homes in the city, because they based their inspection list on tax records — and many of the buildings did not appear on the tax rolls.

Attorney John Bochanis appeared before the state supreme Court today, on behalf of the family of a woman and her three young children who died in a 2009 fire in a uninspected apartment.

“Since this was a public housing authority, it was not on the tax rolls so they did not notice the property,” Bochanis said during arguments. “They were attempting to use the tax rolls to look for multi-family residences.”

The estate of Tiana Black is asking the state Supreme Court to allow a lawsuit against the city for failing to perform the inspection. She died in the fire, along with her 4-year-old twin daughters, and her 5-year-old son.

A lawyer for the city and its fire department, Daniel Krisch, says the city has since fixed the inspection problem.

“There are thousands of properties in Bridgeport that were not inspected because of this anomaly,” Krisch said. “There was one fire. It is only reckless if you both consciously don’t do something you are supposed to do and if there is a high risk that somebody is going to get hurt.”

Krisch argued that under state law, cities are immune to being sued for failing to conduct an inspection.

Black’s relatives already settled a lawsuit against the Bridgeport Housing Authority and its contractor for $2.75-million. The authority has been renamed Park City Communities.