Bridgeport Police Announce Murder Arrests

(Bridgeport, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Bridgeport Police have cracked a couple of homicide cases.

They say a 16-year-old juvenile is in custody with the shooting death of 26-year-old Elianna Cruz.

She was shot while sitting in a parked car on East Main Street on January 7. Cruz died four days later.

Police don’t think Cruz was the intended target.

The suspect is being charged with murder and weapons offenses. His name has not been released because he is under age and police say he was in custody on unrelated charges.

Meantime, police says Richard Lopez has been arrested in connection with a killed from December 15 of last year.

Noel Esbri was shot in a Palisades Avenue apartment.

Lopez faces felony murder and robbery. Bond was set at $750,000.