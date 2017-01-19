Bridgeport Police Announce Murder Arrests

January 19, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: bridgeport, homicide investigations

(Bridgeport, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Bridgeport Police have cracked a couple of homicide cases.

They say a 16-year-old juvenile is in custody with the shooting death of 26-year-old Elianna Cruz.

She was shot while sitting in a parked car on East Main Street on January 7.  Cruz died four days later.

Police don’t think Cruz was the intended target.

The suspect is being charged with murder and weapons offenses.  His name has not been released because he is under age and police say he was in custody on unrelated charges.

Meantime, police says Richard Lopez has been arrested in connection with a killed from December 15 of last year.

Noel Esbri was shot in a Palisades Avenue apartment.

Lopez faces felony murder and robbery.  Bond was set at $750,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
CT Business Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia