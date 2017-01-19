Bank Robbery Suspect Nabbed In Minutes

(NEW LONDON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New London Police quickly arrested a suspect in a Thursday morning robbery at the Chelsea Groton Savings Bank on Montauk Avenue.According to police, 46 year old Anthony Council of Groton entered the bank shortly before 11 am, handed a note to a teller demanding money and fled with approximately $220.00.Police say Council implied he had a weapon, but none was displayed.

Council was apprehended about thirty minutes later in a nearby building.

Council has been charged with Robbery in the First Degree and Larceny in the Sixth Degree.

The investigation is ongoing.