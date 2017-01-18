This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 18, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Gary Byrne, former secret service officer and author of ‘Crisis of Character,’ talks the Secret Service, federal agencies and local law enforcement, which are preparing for an inauguration whose security will be “unprecedented” due to threats. Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy said, “I think people today are willing to do things they may not have been willing to do in the past.” Former Air Marshal and Secret Service officer Gary J. Byrne will discuss the challenges he’s faced working previous inaugurations, and explains what will make this one so different.

7:20- Rep. Gail Lavielle was reappointed as Ranking Member of the General Assembly’s Education Committee and will speak about what the recent changes in state education funding means for most CT residents.

8:50- Stephen Eide is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, whose work focuses on public administration, public finance, political theory, and urban policy. Recently, Eide wrote an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal about the prospects of Hartford declaring bankruptcy, Mayor Bronin’s suggestion of getting the suburbs to help out the city budget, and the cities union. The op-ed is based off a report he has coming out today.

