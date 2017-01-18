Third Person Dies After SUV With Connecticut Plates Crashes In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police now say three people died when a speeding SUV crashed into a tree in Springfield.
Two other people who were in the vehicle when it crashed at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday remain hospitalized in critical condition.
Firefighters had to use a tool to pry open parts of the mangled vehicle and free the people trapped inside.
A fire department spokesman says one person died at the scene. Police say a second victim died at the hospital Tuesday night and another died Wednesday morning.
No names were released but the victims were described as two women and a man. The SUV had Connecticut plates.
The crash remains under investigation but police say it appears that speed was a factor.
