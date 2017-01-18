Third Person Dies After SUV With Connecticut Plates Crashes In Springfield

January 18, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: Springfield, traffic crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police now say three people died when a speeding SUV crashed into a tree in Springfield.

Two other people who were in the vehicle when it crashed at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Firefighters had to use a tool to pry open parts of the mangled vehicle and free the people trapped inside.

A fire department spokesman says one person died at the scene. Police say a second victim died at the hospital Tuesday night and another died Wednesday morning.

No names were released but the victims were described as two women and a man. The SUV had Connecticut plates.

The crash remains under investigation but police say it appears that speed was a factor.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia