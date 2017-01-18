Police: Man Stabbed Two Coworkers In Windsor Locks

January 18, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: hartford, Hasudin Siljkovic, Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) –  A Hartford man is accused of stabbing two coworkers Tuesday night at the C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Windsor Locks.

Police say officers arrived at the business at 500 North Street around 9:15 p.m. to find Hasudin Siljkovic, 27, still wielding a knife. Officers deployed a stun gun on him twice to restrain him, said police.

Police say Siljkovic stabbed a 56-year-old male coworker in the upper back and a 27-year-old male coworker in the thumb. The injuries are considered non-life threatening, said police. Both victims were treated at a hospital and released.

Police say a folding knife with a 3.5-inch blade was recovered at the scene.

Siljkovic was taken to a hospital for evaluation while in police custody. He faces two counts of second-degree assault.

