Police Investigating An Untimely Death

(BRISTOL,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Bristol Police are investigating, what they are calling an untimely death.Officers responded to an apartment building at 192 Main Street shortly after 4 o’clock Wednesday morning and found a 43 year old woman dead in her apartment.

The person who contacted police said they were the live-in boyfriend of the deceased.

Bristol Police are being assisted by The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Bristol Police at 860-314-4567.