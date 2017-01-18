Police Investigating An Untimely Death

January 18, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: Bristol, death

(BRISTOL,Conn./CBS Connecticut)   – Bristol Police are investigating, what they are calling   an untimely death.Officers responded to  an apartment building at  192 Main Street  shortly after 4 o’clock  Wednesday morning and found a 43 year old woman  dead in her apartment.

The person who contacted police said they were   the live-in boyfriend of the deceased.

Bristol Police are being assisted by The Connecticut State Police  Major Crime Unit.

The name of the victim  is being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information related to the incident  is asked to call Bristol Police  at 860-314-4567.

