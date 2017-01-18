Not Guilty Plea In Case Of Alleged Police Brutality

(CBS Connecticut) — A retired Hartford Police Sergeant went before a judge today, accused of kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head.

Sean Spell entered a not guilty plea during a brief court appearance.

He is due back before a judge March 8.

A video recording showed Spell forcefully drop his foot on a suspect who was laying on the ground after a chase through Hartford and West Hartford.

The incident took place in June.

Severe facial injuries could be seen on the suspect and a second man arrested at the same time in booking photos.

Hartford Police began investigating Spell’s actions, but he retired in August.

Assault and breach of peace charges were filled last month.

Spell said he used a heel strike on the suspect because the man refused to stop spitting blood at officers.

Spell’s lawyer has said the video did not capture the entire incident.