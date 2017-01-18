Man Gets 18 Months For Severing Man’s Leg In Drunken Crash

January 18, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: Danny Perez, Meriden, New Britain

MERIDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A New Britain man has pleaded guilty to drunken driving and other charges in connection with a car crash last year that severed a man’s leg.

The Record-Journal reports that 32-year-old Danny Perez was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison.

The man pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine, which means while he disagrees with some evidence he acknowledges there is enough for a conviction.

Police say the victim, 35-year-old Benjamin Ariza, of Meriden, was standing between two vehicles on the night of Feb. 16 when Perez crashed into the rear of one of them, pinning Ariza. His left leg was severed in the crash while his right leg was severely injured.

Police say Perez’s blood-alcohol content was well above the legal limit to drive.

