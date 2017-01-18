Man Charged With Stealing SWAT Gear Arrested In Milford

January 18, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: bridgeport, Milford, swat

MILFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Milford police have arrested a man who allegedly stole an M4 rifle, a ballistic vest and night vision goggles from an unlocked vehicle belonging to a member of the Bridgeport police SWAT team.

Police say 26-year-old Justin Parsell was apprehended following a brief foot chase on Tuesday.

Authorities say the SWAT gear stolen Jan. 4 has been recovered.

Parsell faces charges including theft of a firearm, possession of a silencer and possession of a high capacity magazine. He remains jailed on $150,000 bond. No lawyer was listed for him in court records.

Police say the vehicle and gear belonged to Officer William Simpson. He has been placed on restrictive duty pending an internal investigation.

Police tell the Connecticut Post that Simpson faces discipline.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

