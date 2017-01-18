Hartford Hopes To Drum Up New Cold Case Leads

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Working with Mothers United Against Violence, Hartford police have printed 8,000 calendars with details about 23 unsolved murders in the city, in hopes of drumming up new leads. The calendars will be distributed in the community and in three state prisons. They include a special tip line just for inmates.

Police and the anti-violence group have also created pins and commemorative coins for survivors and victims’ families, to let them know that their cases will not be forgotten.

Maria Rodriguez, who’s son Ricardo Rivera was slain on Cherry Street in October 2015, holds out hope that someone will come forward with information that helps bring her son’s killer to justice. Rivera, 19, was shot in the head and died the following day. Rodriguez says five or six people were with her son when he was shot.

“Somebody say something, because I know somebody knows,” Rodriguez said in an interview Wednesday.