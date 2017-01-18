Hartford Hopes To Drum Up New Cold Case Leads

January 18, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Cold case, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Working with Mothers United Against Violence, Hartford police have printed 8,000 calendars with details about 23 unsolved murders in the city, in hopes of drumming up new leads. The calendars will be distributed in the community and in three state prisons. They include a special tip line just for inmates.

Police and the anti-violence group have also created pins and commemorative coins for survivors and victims’ families, to let them know that their cases will not be forgotten.

Maria Rodriguez, who’s son Ricardo Rivera was slain on Cherry Street in October 2015, holds out hope that someone will come forward with information that helps bring her son’s killer to justice. Rivera, 19, was shot in the head and died the following day. Rodriguez says five or six people were with her son when he was shot.

“Somebody say something, because I know somebody knows,” Rodriguez said in an interview Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia