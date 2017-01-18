Drinking Coffee May Help You Live Longer, Study Finds

January 18, 2017 1:13 PM
CBS Local– Coffee boasts short term energy gains, that’s the crux of why most drink it. But now studies are revealing it may well be beneficial in reversing ‘noncommunicable diseases of aging’, according to a study conducted by Stanford Medicine.

They say that 90% of noncommunicable diseases of aging are associated with chronic inflammation, and the caffeine in coffee is being found to remedy the chronic inflammation. It’s also prevalent in diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other dementia’s.

In the study, the researches conducted ‘extensive analyses’ of blood samples for 100 patients across multiple years. They found a ‘fundamental inflammatory mechanism’ kicks in as one ages, but coffee can help stop it which is one reason as to why coffee drinkers tend to outlive those who don’t consume.

Executives at Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts rejoice.

