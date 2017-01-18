Danbury Bank Robbed

(DANBURY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Danbury Police are seeking a suspect in a robbery at the Union Savings Bank on North Street.He entered the bank around 3 pm , handed a teller a note stating he had a weapon. No weapon was displayed and the suspect fled the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.He was last seen heading toward Hayestown Avenue and Tamarack Avenue.

The man police are seeking is white, about 5’8″, with a husky build. he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue pants at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danbury Police Tips Line at 203-790-8477.