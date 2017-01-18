Connecticut Man Arraigned In Massachusetts Murder

January 18, 2017 4:23 PM
FITCHBURG, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The second of two men charged in a fatal beating and arson in Massachusetts has been ordered held without bail.

Ramon Milan, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was arraigned Tuesday in Fitchburg on charges of murder, arson of a dwelling and other offenses in the killing of 24-year-old Kevin Cabrera. The judge entered a not-guilty plea for Milan.

Prosecutors say the 37-year-old Milan and 32-year-old Jose Crespo, of Newark, New Jersey bound and beat Cabrera inside his apartment on Dec. 3, stole $2,700 in cash, and then set the apartment on fire.

Cabrera’s girlfriend and 7-year-old son were in the home at the time but escaped unharmed.

Crespo was arraigned last week and also order held without bond.

