Connecticut Business Spotlight January 18, 2017: American Cruise Lines

January 18, 2017 11:00 AM By Connecticut Business Spotlight

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses!

This week's Connecticut Business Spotlight is American Cruise Lines.

Headquartered in Guilford, American Cruise Lines is the largest cruise line in the U.S. with more than 35 itineraries throughout the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, New England, the Southeast, and the Mississippi River.  Guests have been visiting the most sought after destinations in America aboard the newest fleet of paddle wheelers and small cruise ships in the country. American cruise lines offers spacious accommodations, superb personalized service, exquisite cuisine, and award winning enrichment programs.  “Cruise Close To Home with American Cruise Lines.” For more information visit americancruiselines.com.

