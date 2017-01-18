COMPUTER TALK with TAB: Bad At Choosing Good Passwords?

January 18, 2017 2:14 PM

Erik and Bob answer your technology questions on an all new Computer Talk.

Amazon Echo devices go on shopping spree! Hear the story of an order for doll houses… without the owners’ knowledge. And Las Vegas is the ransomware capital according to report.

Chrome is most popular web browser, while Apple must face antitrust charges over app store, and a wild video shows inflatable backpack saving snowboarder from avalanche.

And we’re still bad when it comes to choosing good passwords… we find the cause of slow download speeds, learn how to transfer data from an old tablet device, changing keyboards on Android devices, and how to transfer data from an old computer to a new Windows 10 computer.

John wants to learn to use new apps on an old Android phone.  Is it possible?

Learn how to fix problems with a video card driver. Plus, problems enrolling in online banking, troubleshooting Windows 7, and Windows Defender not updating properly.

Is AppleCare worth the expense for a high-end tablet?  Which version of Microsoft Office is most economical to install on new laptop? Learn the answers, as well as details about Software Defined Radio.

