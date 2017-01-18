Bobcat That Attacked 3 Women Tests Positive For Rabies

January 18, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Bobcat, Colchester, rabies

COLCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a bobcat that jumped on a Connecticut woman and scratched two others who were trying to help her has tested positive for rabies.

The attack happened Tuesday in a greenhouse in Colchester. The bobcat was then shot and killed.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it’s rare for bobcats to attack people, but when they do, rabies is often the cause.

The bobcat was taken to the state health lab for a rabies test and the results were reported Wednesday.

The greenhouse is on the property of The Caring Community, a social service provider for residential and day programs.

The three women were treated at a nearby medical center.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia