5 NBA Trade Deadline Targets

It’s still a month away, but as the list of contenders and pretenders continues to become clearer the looming NBA trade deadline is already posing some interesting rumors. Some of the biggest names in the league could be on the way out of their respective cities for a variety of reasons.

There’s no guarantee these players get moved, but here are the five biggest names that are looking likely to be available over the coming weeks:

5) Andrew Bogut:

The Mavericks are in full rebuilding mode, sitting tied for last in the West entering Tuesday. That means if they can swap a veteran like Bogut for future draft picks they’re going to do it. A rim protector who can rebound and contribute on offense, and who has spent the prior two seasons with Golden State should garner interest from multiple teams a piece or two away from contention.

4) Nerlens Noel/Jahlil Okafor:

The former lottery picks have both at some point or another fallen out of favor with Brett Brown. Noel is back in the rotation after a short benching, but both big men are a clear second fiddle to Joel Embiid, and in today’s NBA it doesn’t make sense to have three big men. Okafor has the upside of still being under his rookie contract. Noel, meanwhile, is a restricted free agent after this season, which means he could be a rental if the chips fall a certain way. With Sam Hinkie no longer the general manager, it makes sense that the new administration tries to make a move.

3) Goran Dragic:

Like the Mavericks in the West, the Heat are blowing it up and starting from scratch, sitting 15th in the East. And their most valuable trade chip is Dragic, who is reportedly on the block. Averaging 19 points and 6.5 assists per game, Dragic was one of the biggest names available when the Heat acquired him two seasons ago, and now he could go provide immediate backcourt help to just about any contender.

2) Blake Griffin:

Griffin missed more time this year with a right knee injury, adding to his laundry list of injuries sustained throughout his career. But he should be getting back soon, and as his health improves his stock could go up. He’d be an attractive trade chip for a team in search of offense down low, but the turn-off could be Griffin as a short-term rental. He can opt out of his contract after this year. Unless a franchise can get a sure-fire agreement that Griffin will be back next summer, it could be a deal-breaker.

1) Carmelo Anthony:

In a shocking twist from the last 15 years, the Knicks aren’t doing so well. Stuck in 11th place in the East to start the week, off-court drama has again overshadowed the on-court play. As Anthony’s prime becomes more and more a thing of the past, rumors are swirling that he could be on the move out of the Big Apple. The caveat, of course, is that he has a full no-trade clause. FanRag Sports is reporting Melo would be willing to waive it to go to the Cavs or Lakers, who would of course have to take on his contract, which pays him $26 million next year.