4,500 From Connecticut Expected At DC March

January 18, 2017 10:22 AM
(Newtown, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – On Saturday, one day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, hundreds of thousands from around the country are expected to converge on Washington D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington.

It’s being billed as a gathering to send a message to the new presidential administration on its first full day.

From Connecticut, 4,500 will make the trip down to D.C.

Among those representing: the Newtown Action Alliance, the grassroots group that came together following the Sandy Hook School shootings.

Chairwoman Po Murray, one of the organizers of the Connecticut march contingent, says they want to hold the new administration accountable in protecting women’s rights.

Murray says the goal is to work with leaders to ensure their message and concerns are addressed

She says they’ll leave Newtown in the wee hours Saturday morning for a 10 a.m. rally to be followed by the march that afternoon.

