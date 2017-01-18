2 Dead After SUV With Connecticut Plates Crashes In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Authorities say two people died and three others were critically injured when the SUV they were in crashed into a tree in Springfield.

Firefighters had to use a tool to pry open parts of the mangled vehicle and free the people trapped inside after the vehicle crashed at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A fire department spokesman says one person died at the scene. Police say a second victim died at the hospital.

No names were released. The SUV had Connecticut plates.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

