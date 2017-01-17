This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 17, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, Connecticut says House Democrats knew what rejecting Contracts means. Some Democrats in the state House of Representatives seem to want to be considered stupid, since stupidity is the only innocent explanation for their voting unanimously the other day against a Republican resolution to require the House to vote on state employee union contracts negotiated by the governor.

8:20- Tim Herbst is the first selectman of Trumbull and was the Republican nominee for state treasurer in 2014. He’s exploring run for Governor, and he explains why with Ray.

8:50- Tom Schatz is president of Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW), and discusses government Waste programs.

