Sterling Man Arraigned In Killing Of Missing Teen

January 17, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: connecticut state police, missing teen, Sterling, Todd Allen

DANIELSON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Sterling man charged with murdering a teenager reported missing after setting out on a dirt bike ride the day after Christmas was arraigned Tuesday in Danielson Superior Court.

Kevin Weismore, 19, of Sterling is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Todd “TJ” Allen, also of Sterling. A Judge kept Weismore’s bond at $1 million.

As Troopers tried to figure out who had last seen 18-year-old Todd Allen as part of the missing person investigation, they discovered that Allen had been selling marijuana, sometimes working with his father.

Investigators later found online messages that showed Allen had set up a drug buy in the woods on the day he disappeared.

Allen was supposed to bring $500. Weismore was supposed to bring 3.5 ounces of pot.

Weismore admitted to police that he stabbed the younger teen to death with a folding knife.

Weismore claimed that he acted in self-defense, because the other man pulled a gun and tried to steal the drugs– a claim Allen’s mother, Christina Moses, denied outside of court on Tuesday.

Weismore is due back in court February 3.

