Scammers Steal $2M Farmington Payment To Contractor

January 17, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: ACH, Automated Cleanring House, CH NIckerson, Farmington, fraud, social engineering

(CBS Connecticut) — Police say scammers from China stole a 2-million dollar payment that was supposed to go from the town of Farmington, to CH Nickerson, a company upgrading the town’s sewage treatment plant.

Farmington Police Chief Paul Melanson says so far, more than $800,00 has been recovered.

“The town was defrauded by a criminal organization that originated out of China,” Melanson said. “They fraudlently manipulated information to receive a payment from the town ACH system.”

The Automated Clearing House is an international digital network that moves trillions of dollars between accounts every year.

Police say the scammers had a good deal of information, and impersonated a legitimate organization to have the money sent to the wrong accounts.

The scam targeted customers of CH Nickerson.  Farmington was apparently not the only customer that sent money to fraudulent accounts.

