Reported Bobcat Attack In East Hampton

January 17, 2017 1:12 PM
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (AP) – A bobcat has reportedly attacked a person in East Hampton.

Connecticut State Police say the attack happened shortly before noon on Tuesday.

The extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately clear.

Local police have responded.

Wildlife officers from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were also on their way to the scene of the attack.

