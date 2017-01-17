RAY DUNAWAY: What Rejecting Contracts Means

Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, says the House Democrats knew what rejecting contracts means. Some Democrats in the state House of Representatives seem to want to be considered stupid, since stupidity is the only innocent explanation for their voting unanimously the other day against a Republican resolution to require the House to vote on state employee union contracts negotiated by Governor Malloy.
What Rejecting Contracts Means
January 17, 2017
Connecticut Capitol Hall of the House Joint Session 2004 (Bob Falcetti/Getty Images)Connecticut Capitol Hall of the House (Bob Falcetti/Getty Images)