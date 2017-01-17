Person Wounded In New Haven Shooting

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In New Haven, police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting this morning.

They say just before 9:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Ferry Street for a single gunshot victim.

The person sustained a calf wound and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Right now, police are looking for a black crossover-type vehicle that may be tied to the shooting.

Detectives ask anyone with any information to call them at New Haven police headquarters at (203) 946-6304.