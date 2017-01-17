New Eddie Perez Appeal Soon, Defense Seeks To Break New Legal Ground

January 17, 2017 1:04 PM
Filed Under: Eddie Perez, Hartford mayor

(CBS Connecticut) — It was revealed today in Hartford Superior Court, that former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez plans to file a new appeal in his corruption case, before two new trials are held.

During arguments on his double jeopardy claim, the former city leader’s defense attorney said he planned to file an interlocutory appeal to take the issue to the state appellate court.

A decision from the superior court judge on the double jeopardy issue is still pending,and expected within the next week.

Perez claims that he is improperly being tried twice on the same corruption charges.

But the prosecution argues that the former city leader is getting two new trials because that is exactly what the former mayor asked for when he appealed his original conviction.

The state’s attorney says when you seek a new trial, to give waive your right to double jeopardy.

Defense attorney Hubert Santos says the right to testify in your own defense is a bedrock of the criminal justice system.

He says a violation of that right is so serious that the court should change the law and carve out a special exception in this instance, and prevent the prosecution from pursuing new trials.

The defense says Perez is broke, his public career is destroyed, and because of the seriousness of the testimony problem at the first trial, it would be double jeopardy to try him again.

Criminal defendants rarely testify at their trials.

In its decision overturning his original conviction, the State Appellate Court found that there was enough evidence to convict him.  The Supreme Court took note of that finding in its decision which also overturned the original conviction.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia