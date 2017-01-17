New Eddie Perez Appeal Soon, Defense Seeks To Break New Legal Ground

(CBS Connecticut) — It was revealed today in Hartford Superior Court, that former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez plans to file a new appeal in his corruption case, before two new trials are held.

During arguments on his double jeopardy claim, the former city leader’s defense attorney said he planned to file an interlocutory appeal to take the issue to the state appellate court.

A decision from the superior court judge on the double jeopardy issue is still pending,and expected within the next week.

Perez claims that he is improperly being tried twice on the same corruption charges.

But the prosecution argues that the former city leader is getting two new trials because that is exactly what the former mayor asked for when he appealed his original conviction.

The state’s attorney says when you seek a new trial, to give waive your right to double jeopardy.

Defense attorney Hubert Santos says the right to testify in your own defense is a bedrock of the criminal justice system.

He says a violation of that right is so serious that the court should change the law and carve out a special exception in this instance, and prevent the prosecution from pursuing new trials.

The defense says Perez is broke, his public career is destroyed, and because of the seriousness of the testimony problem at the first trial, it would be double jeopardy to try him again.

Criminal defendants rarely testify at their trials.

In its decision overturning his original conviction, the State Appellate Court found that there was enough evidence to convict him. The Supreme Court took note of that finding in its decision which also overturned the original conviction.