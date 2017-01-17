Man Accused Of Smashing Glass Cases At Manchester Town Hall

(MANCHESTER,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Manchester Police have arrested a local man they say walked into Town Hall Tuesday afternoon around 3 pm armed with a baseball bat and smashed out glass on various display cabinets in the building.Town Hall workers went into lockdown.

When Officers arrived they found 23 year old Corey Robinson sitting on a staircase.

Robinson has been charged with Criminal Mischief,Breach of Peace,Failure to Submit to Fingerprinting,Interfering with Police and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon.

Robinson is being held on $150,000 bond for a court appearance Wednesday.