Lawyer: Client Won’t Plead Guilty To Sex Assault

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) – The lawyer for a Greenwich official says his client will plead not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman last month following a disagreement at a town-owned senior facility.

The Greenwich Time reports (http://bit.ly/2jiT00z ) 71-year-old Chris von Keyserling, a member of the Representative Town Meeting of Greenwich, was

arrested last week in connection with the Dec. 9 incident.

Court documents say a worker at the Nathaniel Witherell Home went to her office when a brief political discussion with von Keyserling became acrimonious.

Police say von Keyserling, of Cos Cob, inappropriately touched her when she tried to leave.

Von Keyserling faces a misdemeanor sexual assault charge.

He’s expected in court next week.

His attorney, Phil Russell, says the incident wasn’t sexual in nature and says the charge stems from a “jocular” moment.

