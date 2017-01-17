Guilty Plea For Man In 2009 Shooting

January 17, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: bridgeport, manslaughter, Shelton, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of a man originally shot outside a barbershop in 2009.

The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2j4w1W1 ) reports that 28-year-old Eric Brown pleaded guilty last week in the shooting and death of Dan Rauso.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old Shelton man walked outside after getting a haircut at a Bridgeport barbershop in December 2009 and was shot by two men during a robbery.

Rauso survived the shooting but was left a quadriplegic.   He died in December 2015.

Prosecutors say an autopsy showed he died as a result of complications from the shooting.

Police think Brown was the shooter.

He pleaded guilty just before his trial was scheduled to start.

Brown faces a 10-year prison term when he is sentenced March 31.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia