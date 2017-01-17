Cleanup Complete At Industrial Site In Waterbury

January 17, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Department of Public Works, industrial site, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Officials say they’ve finished the environmental cleanup of a former industrial site in Waterbury.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2iGJPbp ) construction on a new home for the city’s Department of Public Works is expected to begin in the
spring at the former MacDermid industrial complex.

Director of Purchasing Rocco Orso says they’ve received bids for the last construction trades needed for construction.

He expects a cost projection in about two weeks and estimates construction will take about a year and a half.

The city referred questions about the cost and success of the cleanup to the Waterbury Development Corp.

Attempts to reach the city’s semipublic development arm weren’t immediately successful.

WDC previously projected it would cost $20 million to raze part of the structure, renovate it and add new space.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

