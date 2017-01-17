Best Places In Connecticut For Second-hand Baby Gear

By Gillian Burdett The arrival of a new baby is an exciting and joyous event. You may be tempted to outfit the nursery with a brand new set of baby furniture, a new playpen, new stroller and other baby gear. However, when you consider how quickly that infant will become a toddler, blowing the family budget on items that will soon end up in storage may not be the most practical route. There are several local shops where you can buy lightly used baby gear and spend a fraction of what you would spend buying at department and big box store prices. Here is our list of the best places to find all you need for your new bundle of joy.

Once Upon A Child Manchester

4100 W. Middle Turnpike

Manchester, CT 06040

(860)649-1577

www.onceuponachildmanchester.com There are several Once Upon A Child stores in Connecticut. Each is individually owned. The Manchester store is well stocked and well organized with lightly used baby gear. They usually have a large selection of strollers, walkers, bassinettes and cribs. They only accept clothing in mint condition, ensuring a great value for buyers. The stock is continually changing; it is worth dropping by once a week if you are furnishing a nursery from scratch. If you are searching for a particular item, give them a call. The staff is known for going above and beyond when it comes to locating hard-to-find items.

Poppies Boutique

200 Boston Post Road

Madison, CT 06443

(203) 245-2245

www.poppiesboutique.com This is the place for gently used designer clothing, infant through size 12. They have a good assortment of baby gear and children’s toys. In addition to consignment items, Poppies sells handcrafted items, such as knitted goods and hand-made toys, produced by local artisans. They also carry new Melissa & Doug toys.



The Connecticut Kids Closet Consignment Events

Warsaw Park

125 Pulaski Hwy

Ansonia, CT 06401

(203) 417-9268

www.ctkidscloset.com Connecticut Kids Closet is the largest consignment event in the state. Moms, dads and expecting parents will find a large selection of baby gear, clothing, toys and books. The semi-annual sales are held in Danbury and Ansonia each spring and fall. The Danbury spring 2017 sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Ansonia spring 2017 sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Good As New

2985 Whitney Ave.

Hamden,CT 06518

(203) 281-0772

www.facebook.com/Good-As-New Good As New has two locations and each of the two stores are stocked with a wide variety of gear for babies and children. In addition to playpens, bassinets and strollers, you will find lots of toys and books. Clothing often includes new-with-tags items including children’s shoes in original boxes. Everything is clean and beautifully displayed.