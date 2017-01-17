Bank Robbery Suspect Sought

(Putnam, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say a bank was robbed in Putnam this morning and they’re asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspect.

Just after 10:00, troopers say a lone male robbed the People’s Bank branch in the Stop and Shop supermarket on Providence Pike in town.

No word on how much, if any, money was taken.

The suspect got away in a vehicle, possibly a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.

In a surveillance photo provided by police, the suspect appears to be a white male, wearing dark glasses with facial hair.

He is also wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact State Police at the Troop D barracks in Danielson at (860) 779-4900.