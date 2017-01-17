A-Rod “Back In The Game”

NEW YORK (AP) _ Alex Rodriguez is no stranger to big money. Now the former New York Yankees slugger will host a new CNBC show in which he guides financially distressed athletes.

The network said Tuesday it ordered a pilot. The show’s working title is “Back in the Game.”

Rodriquez and other mentors will assist one cash-strapped ex-athlete looking to land a job or build a business.

Former NFL star Michael Strahan is among the executive producers. The program is to be produced by SMAC Entertainment and Machete Productions.

Rodriguez was suspended for the 2014 season following an investigation of his use of banned performance-enhancing drugs. He was released by the New York Yankees last August with more than a season left on his $325 million, 10-year contract. He worked as a TV commentator this past postseason.

