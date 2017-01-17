2017 Should-Be Hall of Famers

by Rob Joyce

Spring training is still a month away, but baseball fans are abuzz this week with Wednesday night’s release of who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer. This year’s class is especially loaded with the addition of newcomers Ivan Rodriguez, Vladimir Guerrero and Manny Ramirez to the ballot.

Many of the ballots have already been released, giving a good idea of who might and might not reach the required 75 percent of the ballots. Whether they make it or not is another topic to be discovered on Wednesday, but for now here is who should be immortalized in Cooperstown this year:

Barry Bonds:

The Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) is a stubborn group. The sole voters of the Hall of Fame, make them mad and pay the price. For the last decade, that means any whiff of evidence that you used steroids, and you find yourself outside of Cooperstown. However, that stance has slowly softened, and now Bud Selig is being inducted as a contributor. The commissioner during the steroid era, the argument can easily be made that Selig turned a blind eye and helped enable use rampant use of performance-enhancing drugs.

That being said, to elect Selig and leave out the likes of Bonds and others is silly. A seven-time MVP, the home run king – asterisk or not – is one of the greatest players to ever step foot on the field. Leaving him out is simply ignoring history.

Roger Clemens:

He’s the Bonds of pitchers, if you will. A seven-time Cy Young Award winner, he’s been blacklisted for his PED allegations. Take those out and he’s still clearly one of the greatest pitchers of all-time. Again, for the Hall of Fame to ignore a 300-game winner with 4,672 strikeouts, while electing the commissioner who didn’t exactly stop the steroid era from happening, is hypocritical.

Jeff Bagwell:

An unfair victim of the PED-era, Bagwell has been left off for the first six years on the ballot in large part because it’s been presumed he took something to aid his gaudy numbers (449 home runs, 488 doubles, .297/.408/.540 slash line). One tiny issue with this presumption – there’s been zero evidence to support this theory. None. Nada. Nothing.

Tim Raines:

On his final year on the ballot, it’s likely Raines makes it in, as voters often take a softer stance on last-chance finalists. Advanced metrics that didn’t exist in Raines’ time has supported the former Expos’ star. Fifth all-time in steals (808) he should finally swipe a spot in Cooperstown this summer.

Edgar Martinez:

He didn’t play the field, he only hit, blah, blah, blah. In the 1990s there was no right-handed hitter more feared than the Mariners’ great. He got a bit of a late start to his career, with his breakout year coming at age 29 in 1992 (.343 average, 46 doubles). But when Pedro Martinez and Mariano Rivera call you the toughest hitter they ever faced, that should go for something.

Vladimir Guerrero:

He could hit a pitch from literally anywhere, he hit 449 home runs, collected 2,590 hits (.318 average), won an MVP award (2004), finished top-10 in MVP voting six other times, and had one of the deadliest arms of all-time. In his first year on the ballot he’ll likely be on the fringe of the 75 percent necessary. Consider it the year of the Expos – Raines and Guerrero both belong in Cooperstown.

Ivan Rodriguez:

Offensively he has far and away the most hits (2,749) and doubles (551) of any catcher ever, also leads in RBI and has the fourth-most home runs (304 while behind the plate). Defensively he’s among the greatest to ever field the position, winning 13 Gold Gloves and holding base runners to a less than 50 percent success rate. For the second straight year (Mike Piazza last summer) a catcher should get in.