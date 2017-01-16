Suspect In Bridgewater Home Invasion Held On $1M Bail

BRIDGEWATER, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A New York man charged with shooting a 65-year-old during a home invasion in Connecticut last year has been jailed on more than $1 million bail.

Dustin Holst-Grubbe of Millerton, New York, faces charges including home invasion, assault of an elderly person and assault with a deadly weapon in the Aug. 4 break-in and shooting in Bridgewater, Connecticut.

Officials say 64-year-old Victor Compe was shot in the shoulder with a shotgun. He survived.

Holst-Grubbe turned himself into New York State Police three days later. Police say he was moved to Connecticut on Friday and arraigned in Litchfield Superior Court.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could respond to the allegations.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)