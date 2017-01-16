New London Police Make Arrest In Serious Assault

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New London police have arrested a 51-year-old man on charges of assault and carrying a dangerous weapon after an attack at a Montauk Avenue apartment Sunday evening.

Police say Terry Pipkin was spotted fleeing the scene with traces of blood on him.

Pipkin allegedly stabbed a man in the victim’s apartment, leaving him with severe lacerations to his face, neck and stomach, said police. The victim was reported in serious condition at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact them at 860-447-1481.