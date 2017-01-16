New Haven Police Investigate Two Overnight Shootings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Haven police are investigating a pair of unrelated early-morning shootings.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, police say a 27-year-old man was shot several times at 206 Fulton Terrace. Brian Wright of New Haven was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was reported in critical condition, said police.

About two and a half hours later, police were called to 199 Pine Street, where the homeowner says he shot 26-year-old Jorge Ortiz after Ortiz allegedly kicked in the front door and entered the home, said police. Ortiz was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.

Police were interviewing the homeowner. He has not been charged.