Legislator-911 Dispatcher Hopes To Fix Misdirected Calls

January 16, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: 911 calls, Connecticut, J.P. Sredzinski

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The new top House Republican on the Connecticut General Assembly’s Public Safety Committee is hoping to draw attention to the issue of misdirected 911 emergency calls from cellphone users.

Monroe Rep. J.P. Sredzinski is also a public safety dispatch supervisor in Stratford.

Sredzinski has proposed legislation requiring 911 calls to be routed to the nearest public safety answering point. While he’s uncertain whether a new law is absolutely necessary, Sredzinski says he wants to bring the issue to light.

Sredzinski says most calls are easily rerouted to the correct dispatch center. Others become tricky when the person isn’t sure where he or she is located.

Federal authorities estimate 70 percent of 911 calls nationally are placed from wireless phones. Since they’re mobile, they’re not associated with a fixed address.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)  

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia