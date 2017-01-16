Kara Wolters Finalist For Women’s Basketball Hall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Sheryl Swoopes headlines the 12 finalists for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

The list was announced Monday. The six-member class of 2017 will be revealed Feb. 12 and enshrined this summer.

Swoopes was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last fall. She starred at Texas Tech and in the WNBA. Swoopes also won three Olympic gold medals for the U.S.

Other finalists include Kara Wolters of UConn, Crystal Robinson of the ABL and Yelena Baranova, who helped Russia win an Olympic gold medal in 1992. Coaches Joan Bonvicini, Rick Insell, Evelyn Blalock and Rose Marie Battaglia also are in the final 12.

Nora Lynn Finch, who was the first chair of the NCAA women’s basketball committee, and Christine Grant _ the founding member of the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women _ are up as contributors. Louise O’Neal is on the list as a veteran’s pick and official Sally Bell rounds out the group.

 

