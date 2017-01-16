Hundreds Rally At Capitol to Save Obamacare

January 16, 2017 3:50 AM
Filed Under: ACA, Connecticut State Capitol, Obamacare

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Connecticut State Capitol Sunday, calling on Congress to save the Affordable Care Act.

Among the Democrats leading Sunday’s rally were both of Connecticut’s U.S. senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy.

The rally was one of many being staged across the country in advance of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump has promised to repeal and replace the health care law, and the Republican-controlled Senate on Thursday passed a measure taking the first steps to dismantle it.

