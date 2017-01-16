Hartford Ceremony Honors King, Warns Of Challenges Ahead

(CBS Connecticut) — At a Delta Sigma Theta Martin Luther King, Jr. scholarship fundraiser in Hartford today, there were calls to remember history, and to prepare for the next presidential administration.

Some speakers here said President-elect Donald Trump seems to want to put barriers up to impede people seen as different. They called for a continuation of King’s efforts to unite people of different races and backgrounds.

Delta Sigma Theta National Secretary Cheryl Hickmon said the real work is about to begin.

“Today we celebrate,” Hickman said. “But tomorrow, we better get back to work, because in three days, thirteen hours, 45 minutes, and 48… 47… 45… seconds… It’s about to go down!”

University of Maryland Baltimore County President Freeman Hrabowski III stressed the importance of voting, He described how his grandmother studied to prepare for voting tests once used in Alabama to disenfranchise black people.

“I say to young people how dare you not vote when people have done all of this,” Hrabowski said.

Hrabowski also stressed the value of education and reading.

He said it is important not to let the media define you. He says black children are sometimes drawn to the wrong things by the way they are portrayed in the media.

“The values we teach them, the time we take to help them understand their history, to understand that there is a reason they are doing as well as they are, that people fought so they could have the privileges they have, so that they don’t think it is a post-racial society… Because race still does matter in America,” Hrabowski said.