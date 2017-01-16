Edsall Staff Taking Shape

(Storrs, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Randy Edsall continues to fill out his staff for his second go-round as head coach of UConn football.

The university announced three additions today.

Joining Edsall on the sidelines will J.B. Grimes as offensive line coach, Aaron Smith as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, and Eric Klein as director of football strength and conditioning.

Grimes brings 34 years coaching experience with a dozen schools.  That includes 19 bowl appearances.

Smith is a 2006 UConn graduate who previously coached at Albany, Boston College, Columbia, and the Coast Guard.

Klein was most recently the strength and conditioning coach at the University of Minnesota.

Grimes and Smith are on one-year contracts; Klein signed a two-year deal.

