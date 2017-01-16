10 Dogs Die in S. Windsor House Fire

(SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn./CBS Connecticut) A house fire in South Windsor claimed the lives of ten pets Sunday.

Firefighters arrived at a single family home on Griffin Road Sunday night to see the roof fully engulfed. Neighbors say the owners of the house were not home when the fire occurred, but 10 dogs were killed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is remains under investigation.

