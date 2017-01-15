Arrest Made In Two Home Burglaries

January 15, 2017 6:22 AM
Filed Under: arrest, Burglaries, Clinton

(CLINTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut)   –  Clinton Police have arrested a local man and charged him in  connection with two  early Sunday morning burglaries,at homes on Brush Hill Road and Carriage Drive.

Police received their first call from  a resident on Brush Hill Road shortly after  12:30 about an intruder inside of her home.Just over an hour later  a resident on Carriage  Drive reported   someone was in the  basement/garage of their home.

When police arrived at the Carriage Drive residence they found  23 year old Samuel Schultz of Clinton  coming out of the home  through a broken  garage door window.Police  say he was highly intoxicated and had a large bag  containing  several bottles of alcohol.

Schultz  has been charged with   two counts of Burglary in the First degree,two counts of Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief and Larceny.

Schultz is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond for a Tuesday appearance in Superior Court in Middletown.

