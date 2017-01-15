Arrest Made In Two Home Burglaries

(CLINTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Clinton Police have arrested a local man and charged him in connection with two early Sunday morning burglaries,at homes on Brush Hill Road and Carriage Drive.

Police received their first call from a resident on Brush Hill Road shortly after 12:30 about an intruder inside of her home.Just over an hour later a resident on Carriage Drive reported someone was in the basement/garage of their home.

When police arrived at the Carriage Drive residence they found 23 year old Samuel Schultz of Clinton coming out of the home through a broken garage door window.Police say he was highly intoxicated and had a large bag containing several bottles of alcohol.

Schultz has been charged with two counts of Burglary in the First degree,two counts of Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief and Larceny.

Schultz is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond for a Tuesday appearance in Superior Court in Middletown.