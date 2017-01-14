State Capitol Rally To Save ACA

January 14, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Connecticut congressional delegation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation are holding a rally to save the Affordable Care Act.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are scheduled to join Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Joe Courtney and Elizabeth Esty Sunday on the steps of the Connecticut state Capitol in Hartford. The rally is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a measure that prevents Senate Democrats from derailing a future bill that would annul and reshape the 2010 law.

Meanwhile, Connecticut residents continue to sign up for coverage under the ACA using the state’s insurance marketplace, Access Health CT.

Jim Wadleigh, the organization’s CEO, says 105,313 people were enrolled for 2017 coverage as of Jan. 12. More than 7,800 have enrolled for coverage beginning Feb. 1.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia